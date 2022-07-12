British foreign secretary Liz Truss to run for prime ministership

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11.

Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would cut taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson was forced out last Thursday after his government imploded over a series of scandals. The aim is to find a successor by early September.

