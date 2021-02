BS READS: The 'Merkel Method' and the elusive art of staying at the helm

Last month, 66-year old German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she will step down from her position later this year after leading the country for 15 long years. One of the leading leaders of Europe, she will also make way for a new leader of her centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Not only did she last long, but the Merkel era was layered with political tenacity and robust economic growth when much of Europe was in strife and recession. Merkel is not an exception in the political firmament. Outside of royal rulers (like Queen Elizabeth II) and many dictators, ...