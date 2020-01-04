Carlos Ghosn's escape jet from Japan used illegally: operator MNG

The private jets that transported from Japan to Lebanon were deployed illegally using falsified records that didn’t mention the former Nissan Motor executive as a passenger, the aircraft’s operator said.

MNG Jet Havacilik AS said in a statement that it filed a criminal complaint on January 1 about what it said amounted to “the illegal use of its jet charter services.” One company employee, who is being investigated by authorities, has admitted to fabricating records and acted alone, MNG said.

Turkey Detains Pilots, Probes Ghosn Flight After Istanbul Stop Ghosn’s audacious escape from house arrest has remained shrouded in mystery, giving rise to speculation just how managed to slip from the grips of Japan’s legal system. Ghosn said in a statement yesterday that his family played no role in aiding his flight, and that he alone organised his departure. That he was able to leave the country despite confiscated passports and round-the-clock surveillance has fed the folklore surrounding Ghosn as a shrewd strategist.

Japanese media reported on Friday that surveillance footage shows Ghosn left the house alone on the day of his disappearance but didn’t return.