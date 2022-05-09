Carlyle to acquire NSM Insurance from White Mountains in $1.78 billion deal

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Waste management-focused Recykal raises $22 mn from Morgan Stanley, others
Macrotech ties up with Morgan Stanley to build warehousing project
-
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc told Reuters on Monday it has agreed to acquire U.S. specialty insurance provider NSM Insurance Group from White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd for $1.78 billion in cash.
Carlyle said the deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. The transaction is expected to add $280 per share to White Mountains' adjusted book value.
Pennsylvania-based NSM Insurance is one of the largest independent insurance brokerages that underwrites policies for pets, non-profit organizations, workers' compensation, trucks and behavioral healthcare. It generates more than $1 billion in premiums from more than one million clients, according to its website.
"We will look to invest back into the platform a bit more heavily and ramp up M&A activity," James Burr, a Carlyle managing director, said in an interview. "There's a lot of white space in business-to-customer and improving technology." Private equity firms have been driving consolidation in the insurance brokerage sector. Mergers and acquisitions in the insurance sector more than doubled in volume to a total of $58 billion in 2021 from $22 billion a year earlier, according to consulting firm Deloitte.
In 2021, Carlyle sold its majority stake in London-based insurance brokerage PIB Group to private equity firm Apax Group for an undisclosed amount.
Carlyle has invested more than $10 billion in the financial services space, including payroll services provider BenefitMall, U.S. insurance claims firm Sedgwick Claims Management Services and China's Ant Group.
In the NSM Insurance deal, Carlyle and Bermuda-based White Mountains were advised by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Will Dunham)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU