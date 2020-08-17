JUST IN
Carrier that ran aground, spilled oil off Mauritian coast breaks up

The bigger part which was lying outside the lagoon is being towed toward the high seas," the shipping ministry spokesman Jasvin Sok Appadu said over the phone

Agencies 

Mauritius oil spill
Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism

The Nagashiki Shipping-owned vessel that ran aground last month and spilled oil off the Mauritian coast has broken up.”

The bigger part which was lying outside the lagoon is being towed toward the high seas,” the shipping ministry spokesman Jasvin Sok Appadu said over the phone. The other part of the MV Wakashio, which contains its engine and fuel tanks, is “safe and stable.”

Measures have been taken to prevent any further oil spillage, Sok Appadu said. India has sent technical equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday.

Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 01:31 IST

