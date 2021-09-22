Cash-strapped Evergrande Group misses loan payments to two banks

-
ALSO READ
China fear spreads beyond Evergrande crisis, roiling stock markets
Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
Evergrande gave workers a choice: loan us cash or lose your bonus
Asia markets fight for footing as investors fret over Evergrande crisis
Asia markets, yuan fight to stabilise as Evergrande looms large
-
China's Evergrande Group missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. Evergrande hadn’t made the payments as of late Tuesday local time, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Banks were expecting Evergrande to miss the deadline after China’s housing ministry told them the company would be unable to pay on time. It’s unclear whether banks will formally declare Evergrande in default. Some are waiting for the developer to propose a loan extension plan before deciding on next steps, two people said. Evergrande’s next closely watched debt deadline comes on Thursday, when it’s due to pay interest on two bonds. The property giant’s cash crunch has become a key focus for global investors.
While many China watchers predict Beijing will take steps to contain any fallout from Evergrande’s crisis, official silence on the company’s plight is unnerving investors. Authorities may give some signals about their willingness to reduce systemic stress on Wednesday, when the People’s Bank of China resumes daily open-market operations after a holiday break. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion of liabilities, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of business hours. Evergrande has borrowed about 572 billion yuan ($88.5 billion) from banks and other financial institutions including trusts, with nearly half due in less than a year, according to its latest financial statements.“We believe Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy,” according to an S&P report dated September 20.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU