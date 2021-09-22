Cash-strapped Evergrande Group misses loan payments to two banks

China's Group missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. hadn’t made the payments as of late Tuesday local time, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Banks were expecting to miss the deadline after China’s housing ministry told them the company would be unable to pay on time. It’s unclear whether banks will formally declare Evergrande in default. Some are waiting for the developer to propose a loan extension plan before deciding on next steps, two people said. Evergrande’s next closely watched debt deadline comes on Thursday, when it’s due to pay interest on two bonds. The property giant’s cash crunch has become a key focus for global investors.

While many China watchers predict Beijing will take steps to contain any fallout from Evergrande’s crisis, official silence on the company’s plight is unnerving investors. Authorities may give some signals about their willingness to reduce systemic stress on Wednesday, when the People’s Bank of China resumes daily open-market operations after a holiday break. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion of liabilities, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of business hours. Evergrande has borrowed about 572 billion yuan ($88.5 billion) from banks and other financial institutions including trusts, with nearly half due in less than a year, according to its latest financial statements.