CEO Masayoshi Son personally lost $1.3 billion on SoftBank stock trading

-
ALSO READ
Masayoshi Son to make personal investments with SoftBank's Vision Fund
SoftBank posts $37-bn Vision Fund profit in Q4 on Coupang, eyes more IPOs
SoftBank sells $1.69 billion of Coupang as Son unloads assets
SoftBank's first female director to leave after challenging Masayoshi Son
SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son's pay fell by half last year
-
CEO Masayoshi Son said he personally took a $1.3 billion hit on his firm’s controversial stock and options investment program.
The 150 billion yen loss for the founder of SoftBank Group came from his one-third stake in SB Northstar, SoftBank’s vehicle for investing in what it termed “highly liquid listed stocks,” including Amazon.com and Microsoft.
The vehicle was intended to diversify SoftBank’s liquid assets, the investments in equity derivatives led to it being termed the “Nasdaq whale” due to its bets that were said to have roiled the market. Executives later said the bets didn’t even amount to being a “dolphin.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU