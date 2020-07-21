Chevron to buy Noble Energy for nearly $5 billion in rare oil-bust deal

-
ALSO READ
Oil major Chevron to buy Noble Energy in $5 billion all-stock deal
Bracing against Brent
Silver lining for OMCs: Low crude oil prices signal structural gains
Coronavirus impact: BPCL snaps up 500 mn barrels of distress crude
Deep Dive with AKB - Oil's great slide: What this means for India
-
The deal will grow Chevron’s shale presence in both the Permian Basin, once the main driver of the US shale boom but now experiencing a sharp reduction in drilling, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. It will increase the company’s proved reserves by about 18 per cent compared with what it reported at the end of 2019.
Buying Noble also enlarges Chevron’s footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean by adding the Leviathan gas field off the coast of Israel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU