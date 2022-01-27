China considers Evergrande split to contain crisis in realty sector

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande debt woes are 'manageable', says People's Bank of China
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
Evergrande's founder amassed billions in dividends before crisis
Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
-
Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to dismantle China Evergrande Group by selling the bulk of its assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
The restructuring proposal, submitted to Beijing by officials in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong, calls for the developer to sell most assets except for its separately listed property management and electric vehicle units, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. A group led by China Cinda Asset Management, a state-owned bad debt manager and major Evergrande creditor, would take over any unsold property assets, the people said.
If approved by senior officials in Beijing, the plan would mark the biggest step yet by Xi Jinping’s government to prevent a disorderly collapse of the world’s most indebted developer from roiling China’s financial markets and economy before a closely watched Communist Party leadership transition later this year.
Proceeds from the asset sales would be used to repay creditors, although it remains unclear to what degree banks and bondholders would be forced to accept haircuts on their claims. Senior Chinese regulators have repeatedly said in public remarks that debt risks at Evergrande and other distressed property companies should be dealt with in a “market-oriented way.”
Evergrande’s property management and electric vehicle ventures, with a combined market value of almost $9 billion, would initially be kept intact under the proposal but could be sold at a later date, the people said. A custodian account would be set up for these assets to offer some protection to offshore investors, one of the people said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU