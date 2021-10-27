China developer Modern Land fails to repay $250-million bond

-
ALSO READ
China's Evergrande chairman seeks to reassure investors, shares surge
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
Evergrande seeks to reassure retail investors as key debt deadline looms
Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, China power shortages
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
-
A Chinese developer of real estate projects that use green technologies has become the latest builder to default, adding to the record for offshore bonds from the nation’s borrowers.
Modern Land China Co, which is based in Beijing and builds energy-saving homes throughout the nation, didn’t repay either the principal or interest on a $250 million bond due Monday, according to a filing Tuesday morning. The company is working with its legal counsel Sidley Austin and expects to engage independent financial advisers soon, the filing said.
Fitch Ratings downgraded Modern Land to restricted default from C late Tuesday following the payment miss. The developer tried divestitures, borrowing and adding strategic investors before not making the payment, reported Chinese financial platform Cailian.
Chinese borrowers have defaulted on about $9 billion of offshore bonds this year, with the real estate industry accounting for one-third of that amount. Multiple developers have defaulted this month, though Evergrande made a coupon payment last week before a grace period expired. Still, Evergrande’s creditors are bracing for an eventual debt restructuring that could rank among the largest ever in China.
China urges Evergrande’s founder to pay debt with own wealth
Chinese authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate Evergrande Group’s deepening debt crisis, according to people familiar with the matter. Beijing’s directive to the Evergrande founder came after his company missed an initial September 23 deadline for a coupon payment on a dollar bond, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU