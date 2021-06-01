China moves to cool Yuan rally by raising FX reserve requirement

forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging

The nation’s financial institutions will need to hold 7 per cent of their foreign exchange in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank statement Monday. That’s an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such hike since 2007. The move, which the People’s Bank of said will help liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore — putting pressure on the to weaken.

Although analysts said the direct impact may be small, the move is the clearest signal by the PBOC that it’s unhappy about the yuan’s surge to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had until now limited their response to rhetoric: a former central bank official and a state-media commentary talked down the currency over the weekend.