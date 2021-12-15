JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba secures second tenure as party president

US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
Business Standard

China Nov crude steel output down 3.2% on month as pollution curbs remain

The world's top steel producer made 69.31 million tonnes of the industrial metal last month, compared with October's output of 71.58 million tonnes

Topics
Crude steel output | China | China economy

Reuters  |  Beijing 

steel
China had capped steel output in the first 10 months of 2020 at a level lower than a year earlier in a bid to reduce pollution

China's crude steel output fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, slipping 3.2% from October, official data showed on Wednesday, as production restrictions to combat pollution continued and construction demand remained stagnant.

The world's top steel producer made 69.31 million tonnes of the industrial metal last month, compared with October's output of 71.58 million tonnes. That was down 22% from the same month a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Average daily crude steel output in November stood at 2.31 million tonnes, recovering fractionally from average output of 2.309 million tonnes in October, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

China had capped steel output in the first 10 months of 2020 at a level lower than a year earlier in a bid to reduce pollution. Production, especially in northern areas, has been curbed as Beijing works to improve air quality during the winter heating season and ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel plants across the country had been running around 76% in November, well below an average of 92% in November 2020, according to Mysteel consultancy.

"Steel production controls had been marginally relaxed in October, the downward trend for downstream demand squeezed profits and in turn steel firms continued to cut output," CITIC Futures analysts wrote in a note before the data was released.

The analysts expect China's overall molten iron output to fall around 25 million tonnes this year from 2020.

In the first 11 months of the year, China made 946.36 million tonnes of steel, down 2.6% from the same period a year earlier, the NBS data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.