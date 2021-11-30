China Nov factory activity unexpectedly grows as supply snags ease

-
ALSO READ
UK GDP grew 0.4% in Aug as Covid curbs continue to ease
China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
Q1 GDP growth to set tone for economic revival in coming quarters: NITI VC
China's economic growth likely to slow due to coronavirus, floods
RBI retains real GDP growth projection at 9.5% for 2021-22 as Covid-19 ebbs
-
China's factory activity unexpectedly picked up in November, growing for the first time in three months as raw material prices fell and power rationing abated, taking some pressure off a manufacturing sector grappling with soft demand.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 50.1 in November, up from 49.2 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.
The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.
Analysts had expected it to come in at 49.6.
The world's second-largest economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum in the second half of the year as it grapples with a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and COVID-19 outbreaks.
Analysts expect a further slowdown in fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth from a 4.9% year-on-year rise in the previous quarter.
Reflecting the positive the headline PMI, a subindex for production rose to 52.0 in November from 48.4 in October, due to easing power rationing and the pullback in some raw material prices.
New orders also fell at a slower pace, although November marked the fourth straight month of declines in customer demand.
A sub-index for input prices stood at 52.9 in November, down significantly from 72.1 in the previous month.
Factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. As a result, policy sources say China's central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy.
Premier Li Keqiang last week acknowledged that China's economy faces new downward pressures but said authorities should avoid an "aggressive" one-size-fits-all approach.
The official non-manufacturing PMI in November eased to 52.3 from 52.4 in October, as the services sector took a hit from the fresh lockdown measures as China raced to contain the latest outbreak.
China's official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 52.2, up from October's 50.8.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU