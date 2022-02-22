China plans bigger tax cuts in 2022 to spur economic growth

-
ALSO READ
Yuan hits 2022 high against weaker dollar, but upside seen limited
China's yuan eases against US dollar, dragged by narrowing yield advantage
China's finance minister vows more fiscal support ahead of party congress
Tokyo Paralympics: China takes medal haul to 200, leads table
China's regulators tighten scrutiny of forex dealers, say sources
-
China will unveil bigger tax and fee cuts this year and step up payments to local governments to offset their hit to revenues, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday, amid efforts to support a slowing economy. Tax fee cuts will be larger in 2022 than last year's 1.1 trillion yuan ($173.56 billion) in reductions, Liu told a news conference without specifying the size of the planned cuts.
"This year, the central government will significantly increase the size of transfer payments, especially general transfer payments, continue to favour regions with difficulties and underdeveloped areas," Liu said. Planned transfer payments to local governments will help largely offset the impact from tax and feed cuts on local governments' revenues, he said.
China's strong economic recovery from its sharp pandemic-induced slump started losing momentum in the middle of last year, weighed by debt problems in the property market and strict anti-virus measures that hit consumer confidence and spending.
Liu acknowledged the difficulty of increasing spending to spur the economy amid declining growth in fiscal revenues, as the government's planned tax and fee cuts take effect this year. "We want to properly resolve these issues and hopefully that could be achieved this year," Liu added. He said the transfer payments from the central to local governments will continue to favour difficult areas and less developed regions.
The size of the tax and fee cuts this year will be unveiled at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, or the parliament, which commences on March 5. ($1=6.3378 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU