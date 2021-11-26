China presses Didi Global to delist from US over data security fears

Chinese regulators have pressed top executives of ride hailing giant Global to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

China’s powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has asked the management to take the company off the US bourse due to worries about leakage of sensitive data, said one of the people. It also wants the ride-hailing giant to promise it would solve the delisting issue within a certain period of time, said the person.

The cyberspace regulator said, according to the person, the prerequisite for the relaunch of Didi's ride-hailing and other apps in China is that the company has to agree to delist from New York.

Proposals under consideration include a straight-up privatisation or a second listing in Hong Kong followed by a delisting from the United States, said the person.

In July, the CAC ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by — just days after the company listed in New York. It also told to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Didi is preparing to relaunch its apps in the country by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing's cybersecurity investigation into the company would be wrapped up by then, citing sources directly involved in the relaunch.

Neither Didi nor the CAC responded to Reuters’ requests for comments.

Shares in Didi investors SoftBank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings fell more than 5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively following the report. SoftBank Vision Fund owns 21.5 per cent of Didi, followed by Uber Technologies with 12.8 per cent and Tencent's 6.8 per cent, according to a filing in June by Didi.

Meituan posts widest loss since 2018



Meituan reported its biggest loss in three years, weighed down by a bruising antitrust probe, an investment spurt and mounting competition from Alibaba Group Holding.

The Chinese food-delivery behemoth said on Friday revenue for the September quarter climbed to 48.8 billion yuan ($7.6 billion), in line with analysts’ estimates. Net loss widened to almost 10 billion yuan, versus the 7 billion yuan projected, after the company incurred a 3.44 billion yuan fine for violating antitrust rules.