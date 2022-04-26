China reports first case of H3N8 bird flu as 4-yr-old from Henan infected

-
ALSO READ
What is bird flu and how it spreads?
TMS Ep 122: Airfare hike, Richard Turrin, volatile market, bird flu
Bird flu: No cause for concern in other parts of Thane, says collector
54-year-old woman in China died last month from H5N6 strain of bird flu
All measures in place to prevent bird flu in Tamil Nadu, says govt
-
China has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu, the country's health authority said on Tuesday, but said the risk of it spreading among people was low.
A four-year-old boy from central Henan province was found to have been infected with the variant after developing a fever and other symptoms on April 5.
No close contacts were infected with the virus, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home, it added.
The H3N8 variant has previously been detected elsewhere in the world in horses, dogs, birds and seals but no human cases of H3N8 have been reported, said the NHC.
The commission said an initial assessment determined the variant did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, and the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low.
Many different strains of bird flu are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry.
Last year China reported the first human case of H10N3.
China has huge populations of both farmed and wild birds of many species, creating an ideal environment for avian viruses to mix and mutate.
Growing surveillance of avian influenza in people also means more infections are being picked up.
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Dominique Patton Writing by Meg Shen
Editing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU