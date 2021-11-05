China ring-fences Beijing as coronavirus outbreaks continue to swell

Chinese authorities are ring-fencing against growing Covid-19 outbreaks now permeating more than half the nation’s provinces, seeking to protect the capital as it gears up to host top political leaders next week and the Winter Olympics in less than 100 days.

The country’s state-owned rail operator said on Wednesday they suspended ticket sales for trains departing from 123 stations in 23 locations that reported infections. Previously, Beijing’s municipal government all but barred people visiting the city from areas reporting Covid cases.

The escalating restrictions come after the number of cases rose persistently.

The growing concerns over a resurgence fuelled by the delta variant finds echoes even in the European Union.

The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe were of “grave concern” and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year.

“The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference, sharing the data from a “reliable projection”.