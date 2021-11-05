China ring-fences Beijing as coronavirus outbreaks continue to swell

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
China's southeastern Fujian province reports new Covid-19 outbreak
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
China locks down thousands in North to contain Covid-19 outbreak
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
-
Chinese authorities are ring-fencing Beijing against growing Covid-19 outbreaks now permeating more than half the nation’s provinces, seeking to protect the capital as it gears up to host top political leaders next week and the Winter Olympics in less than 100 days.
The country’s state-owned rail operator said on Wednesday they suspended ticket sales for trains departing from 123 stations in 23 locations that reported coronavirus infections. Previously, Beijing’s municipal government all but barred people visiting the city from areas reporting Covid cases.
The escalating restrictions come after the number of cases rose persistently.
The growing concerns over a resurgence fuelled by the delta variant finds echoes even in the European Union.
The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe were of “grave concern” and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year.
“The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference, sharing the data from a “reliable projection”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU