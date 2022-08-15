China's airlines could join the multibillion-dollar exit from US markets

-
The decision by five Chinese state-owned companies to leave the US market adds to skepticism that authorities in both countries can reach an agreement on disclosure rules, with analysts seeing state-controlled airlines as the next potential group to depart, potentially followed by internet giants.
China and Hong Kong are the only jurisdictions worldwide that don’t allow inspections by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, with Beijing officials citing national security and confidentiality concerns. With a deadline for delistings set for 2024 for those firms that aren’t compliant, US lawmakers are considering passing a bill to bring it forward to next year.
China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines could “soon” announce similar intentions, according to Redmond Wong, a Greater China market strategist at Saxo Bank.
Both airlines are controlled by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the same entity that rules four of the companies that disclosed their US exit plans last week.
