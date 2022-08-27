China's industrial profits decline 1.1% in first 7 months of 2022

-
ALSO READ
China's yuan touches nine-day low as more pressure seen on yield gap
IMF increases weighting of dollar, yuan in SDR basket amid weakness
China's currency hits 18-month low against dollar, falls to 6.7134
Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro, Chinese yuan on heightened recession worries
China plans support for industrial firms hit by high raw materials cost
-
Profits at industrial firms in China fell in the first seven months of the year as the economy continued to grapple with Covid disruptions and an ongoing slump in the property sector.
Profits in the January-to-July period declined 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. That compared with an increase of 0.8 per cent in June.
China’s economic slowdown deepened in July, with retail sales, industrial output and investment all missing economist estimates. Policy makers moved to bolster growth after the weak data, with measures including cuts to both one-year and seven-day lending rates and a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending.
Economists were relatively downbeat on the measures, as they likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and the property market slump. They now expect China’s economy to grow by less than 4 per cent this year, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, well below the government’s target of “around 5.5 per cent.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU