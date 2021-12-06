China's power in Asia falls, United States regains authority: Lowy

JUST IN
Russia may invade Ukraine in early '22; United States raises alarm
China’s influence in Asia receded in the second year of the pandemic as the country turned more inward, while the US expanded its power in the region through better diplomacy, according to an Australian research group.

China’s measure of power fell as the country wrestled with structural weaknesses in its demographics and financial system and become more isolationist, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said in its Asia Power Index for 2021, which ranks 26 nations and territories.

The index measures power using 131 indicators including economic clout, defence capability, cultural and diplomatic influence, and projected future resources.

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 00:11 IST

