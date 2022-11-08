China's super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows: Here're top losers

-
ALSO READ
India's rich club grows to 1,103; Zepto's Kaivalya youngest in Hurun list
Gautam Adani earned Rs 1,612 crore a day in 2021: Hurun India
Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra youngest Indian with net worth above Rs 1,000 crore
Who is Neha Narkhede?
Richest billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in worst half-year ever: Report
-
China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in 24 years, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures, and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummelled fortunes, an annual rich list said on Tuesday.
The Hurun Rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with a minimum net worth of 5 billion yuan ($692 million), said only 1,305 people made the mark this year, down 11 per cent from last year. Their total wealth was $3.5 trillion, down 18 per cent.
Zhong Shanshan, head of water bottler Nongfu Spring and vaccine developer Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise fame, took first place on the list, with a fortune that grew 17 per cent to $65 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU