China's Vice Premier reviews farm output, seeks more soybean production

-
ALSO READ
Rising soybean rates cheer farmers, rattle poultry and oilseed extractors
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
India's Nov oilmeal exports down 51% due to sluggish soybean export: SEA
Govt examining public comments on draft Consumer Protection (e-comm) Rules
-
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for China to expand soybean production at a meeting on spring farm output held in Shandong province, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Hu also emphasized stabilising planted grains acreage and strengthening farmland protection, reiterating policies previously laid out by central leadership, Xinhua said.
China's top policymakers called for ensuring grain production and oilseed expansion in the new year, at the annual central rural work conference at the end of 2021.
Hu did not give details on how to expand soybean acreage.
The agriculture ministry last month promoted the intercropping of soybeans with corn as one way to boost output of the oilseed.
China would also cultivate land specifically for soybeans and raise yield of the crop, to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans a year by end-2025, up 40% from current levels, the ministry said in a five-year plan for agriculture.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the same meeting in Shandong urged good field management and pest disease prevention to strive for another bumper harvest of summer grain, mostly of wheat, Xinhua reported.
China's winter wheat crop was in relatively poor condition at the moment, Li said at the meeting.
Rains have delayed wheat planting in some regions in China, which could delay crop development, while excess moisture could bring more crop disease, the government has said.
(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Hallie Gu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU