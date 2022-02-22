China's yuan weakens as Ukraine crisis accelerates market anxiety

-
ALSO READ
Yuan hits 2022 high against weaker dollar, but upside seen limited
China's yuan eases against US dollar, dragged by narrowing yield advantage
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
Putin says recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions needs to be considered
Macron says Putin assured him of no escalation in Ukraine, Russia denies
-
China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors rushed to safe-haven currencies amid heightened market anxiety after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3487 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.3401. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3380 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3440 at midday, 88 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peace-keeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.Washington and European capitals condemned the move, vowing new sanctions. Ukraine's foreign minister said he had been assured of a "resolute and united" response from the European Union.
The fears also drove U.S. Treasury yields lower. Bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes also eased and the chance of a 50-basis point hike next month fell to below 1-in-5. Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Tuesday that China will implement bigger cuts in taxes and fees this year while strengthening coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.
The global dollar index rose to 96.186 from the previous close of 96.078. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3431 per dollar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU