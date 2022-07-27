China says US will 'bear all consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China warned Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker visits Taiwan, with tensions soaring ahead of an expected phone call between the two countries' leaders.

Beijing has hit back hard against the United States after reports emerged last week that Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in line to the presidency, could visit the self-ruled island of in August.

The potential visit is likely to dominate a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden, which the US leader has said he expects will take place this week.