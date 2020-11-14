China suspends fish imports from Indian firm after coronavirus detected

-
ALSO READ
China suspends imports from Ecuadorian firm as Covid-19 found on packaging
Gold imports dip 81% in April-July to $2.47 bn, silver imports down 56.5%
Coronavirus impact: China's exports dip 3.3%, imports shrink 16.7% in May
India posts first trade surplus in 18 years as coronavirus hits imports
China suspends imports of Ecuador shrimp on Covid-19 pandemic risk
-
China has suspended the import of seafood products from an Indian company for a week starting from Friday, after traces of Covid-19 were reportedly found on the outer packaging of some samples of frozen cuttlefish exported by the firm.
China's General Administration of Customs suspended the import of seafood products from an Indian company for one week starting from Friday after Covid-19 was found on the outer packaging of some samples of frozen cuttlefish from the company, the state-run Global Times reported.
The report, however, has not provided any details of the company which exported the fish to China.
It also said Liangshan county in East China's Shandong Province on Friday reported that packaging from one batch of imported frozen beef tested positive for Covid-19. The beef was delivered from another Chinese city.
Control and management of resources will be strengthened, Bi Kexin, head of the import and export food safety bureau of the General Administration of Customs, was quoted as saying.
The Chinese customs will further enhance their inspection of cold-chain imported foods in a bid to prevent the risk of imported coronavirus infections, Bi said.
China has communicated with the authorities of 109 countries that export cold-chain food products to the country, with suggestions and requirements receiving active responses from the respective departments, Bi said, adding that 140 cold-chain food producers from 50 countries have been inspected, and 22 companies have been dealt with regarding unqualified products.
It has been estimated that there have been over 25 novel coronavirus cases detected in imported food cold chains since the first case was found in July, mostly from major frozen food-exporting countries including Ecuador, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and Norway, the report said.
The novel coronavirus, which originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has claimed nearly 1.3 million lives and infected over 52 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU