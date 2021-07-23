China threatens Japan with nuclear war over intervention in Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party aired a video in which it warned of a nuclear response and "full-scale war" if the island nation interferes in China’s handling of Taiwan, Fox News reported.



The video, which appeared on a channel approved by the CCP, singles out as the one exception to China’s policy to not use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear powers.



“We will use nuclear bombs first," the video said. "We will use nuclear bombs continuously. We will do this until declares unconditional surrender for the second time." The video was deleted from Chinese platform Xigua after gaining 2 million views, but copies were uploaded to YouTube and Twitter, Taiwan News reported. Accoding to Fox News,the threats follow comments made two weeks ago by Japanese officials about Taiwan’s sovereignty, with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso saying that Japan must "defend Taiwan," The Japan Times reported.



"If a major incident happened (over Taiwan), it’s safe to say it would be related to a situation threatening the survival (of Japan). If that is the case, Japan and the US must defend Taiwan together," Aso said.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian urged Japan to adjust its "mentality" over the issue, Sky News Australia reported.



“We once again urge Japan to approach the relevant issues with the right mentality, and show its respect for China's sovereignty and sincerity in upholding regional peace and stability," Lijian said, according to Fox.