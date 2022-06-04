China to launch three astronauts on Sunday to build new space station

-
ALSO READ
3 Chinese astronauts return after spending record 6 mnths on space station
Could see climate change impact from space, says Astronaut Matthias Maurer
From Pilots, doctor to physicist, cyclist: NASA selects 10 new astronauts
Aerospace startup unveils rover to carry astronauts to Moon, Mars
Japanese space tourists depart ISS, wrap up 1st self-paying visit in 10 yrs
-
China will launch three astronauts on a spacecraft Sunday to work on the final stages of construction of the nation’s first orbital outpost.
A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft will blast off at 10:44 a.m. local time Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest Gobi Desert.
Astronauts will live at the Tiangong space station for six months to complete assembly tasks for what will be a national space laboratory, Lin Xiqiang, deputy head of the China Manned Space Agency, told reporters Saturday.
Astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will be the third crew to travel to work on Tiangong after China last year launched its first manned mission in an effort to catch up to the U.S. as a space power.
Tiangong, comprising a core module, Tianhe, and two lab modules -- Wentian and Mengtian -- is expected to operate for up to 15 years.
Wentian, or Quest of the Heavens, is scheduled for launch in July. While Mengtian, or Dreaming of the Heavens, will be sent to dock with the Tiangong station in October, according to state newspaper the China Daily.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU