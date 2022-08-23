Chinese tracking ship leaves Sri Lanka after controversial 6-day visit

-
A high-tech Chinese research ship docked at the strategically important Hambantota port departed from Sri Lankan waters on Monday after a controversial six-day visit.
The ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ship was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.
Meanwhile, Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index climbed 66.7 per cent year on year in July after a 58.9 per cent rise in June, the statistics department said on Monday.
