Chip shortage hits global manufacturing; electronics firms affected

A global chip shortage has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity, with cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

Below is a list of major corporations that have been at the receiving end of the crisis:



General Motors: It said due to the global chip shortage, it is building certain 2021 light-duty full-size pick-up trucks without a fuel management module, hurting those vehicles' fuel economy performance. GM had also extended production cuts at three North American plants, adding a fourth to the list.

Ford Motor: The shortage could shave up to $2 billion from 2021 profit. It will, for now, assemble its flagship F-150 pick-up trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts.

Apple: Its executives said that while the impact of the chip shortage was less severe than feared in the third quarter, it will get worse in the current quarter, extending to iPhone production.

Volkswagen: The group’s top three brands pointed that the shortage of automotive chips could intensify in the coming months. It expects deliveries to be up "noticeably" in 2021 from the 9.3 million last year, having previously expected them to rise “significantly”.

Renault: It estimates the chip shortage can reduce its production by about 100,000 vehicles this year.

Honda Motor: It has cut North America production, citing supply chain issues and has also reduced its 2021 sales target by 100,000 vehicles, or 2.2 per cent, to 4.5 million cars due to the chip shortage.

Nissan Motor: The company warned that the global shortage of chips will significantly hurt sales volume in the July-September quarter.

Tesla: CEO Elon Musk said in July Tesla was coping with the chip shortage by using alternative chips and rewriting software.

Sony: CFO Hiroki Totoki said it is difficult for the company to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors.

Acer: Andrew Hou, Acer's president for Pan-Asia Pacific Operations, said he expected better supplies in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of this year.

TSMC: It expects overall semiconductor capacity tightness to extend possibly into next year.

AMD: CEO Lisa Su said in July that though supply chain was tight, the company has been planning well with its partners.

Samsung Electronics: It cautioned the global shortage of non-memory chips poses a risk to forecasts.

Intel: The company said it still faces supply chain constraints and gave an annual sales forecast that implied a weak end of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)