Citigroup to set aside over $1 billion to combat racial wealth gap

-
ALSO READ
Exodus of senior management at GoAir continues as 2 more executives quit
Weekly economic indicators: Recovery holding ground, but no major upswing
Mobility firm Yulu raises $3.9 mn in equity funding round led by Rocketship
Banks stockpile billions as they prepare for things to get worse
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Citigroup to resume job cuts after pause
-
Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would set aside more than $1 billion to support initiatives that help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility for people of color.
The Wall Street bank said the three-year initiative will include programs that would provide greater access to banking and credit in communities of color, increase investment in Black-owned businesses and expand homeownership among Black Americans.
“We are in the midst of a national reckoning on race and words are not enough,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason. “We need awareness, education, and action that drive results.”
Mason is one of the industry’s most senior Black executives.
Citi’s statement comes amid a broader re-think of racism in the United States in recent months, after police killings of Black Americans including George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Many US companies have issued statements of solidarity with the Black community, promised to increase diversity among employees and collectively pledged nearly $2 billion to advance racial justice and equity.
In June, Bank Of America BAC.N decided to pledge $1 billion to address economic and racial inequality.
Reuters reported on Tuesday Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N Chief Executive Charles Scharf exasperated some Black employees in a Zoom meeting this summer when he reiterated the bank had trouble reaching diversity goals because there was not enough qualified minority talent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU