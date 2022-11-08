JUST IN
COP 27: What and why of the historic latest edition at Sharm el-Sheikh

The conference will also look seriously into the "adaptation" aspect of climate policy, focusing on how best to adapt to the consequences of climate change, like increased floods, fires and storms

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | climate summit

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Lifestyle for Environment, India Pavilion, COP 27
Lifestyle for Environment, theme of India Pavilion

As the 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) begins at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the annual convention on climate issues has set a historic precedent in adopting “Loss and Damage” in its official agenda.

The conference, under the aegis of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will feature 200 members of the convention debating on next year’s carbon emission goals, energy planning, and relief funding for developing countries struggling to meet their climate goals.

The conference will also look seriously into the “adaptation” aspect of climate policy, focusing on how best to adapt to the consequences of climate change, like increased floods, fires and storms.

Here’s a detailed look at what COP is all about, what its major achievements have been and how its member nations fare in terms of their climate commitments.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 09:08 IST

