COP 27: What and why of the historic latest edition at Sharm el-Sheikh

As the 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) begins at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the annual convention on climate issues has set a historic precedent in adopting “Loss and Damage” in its official agenda.

The conference, under the aegis of the United Nations Framework Convention on (UNFCCC), will feature 200 members of the convention debating on next year’s carbon emission goals, energy planning, and relief funding for developing countries struggling to meet their climate goals.

The conference will also look seriously into the “adaptation” aspect of climate policy, focusing on how best to adapt to the consequences of climate change, like increased floods, fires and storms.

Here’s a detailed look at what COP is all about, what its major achievements have been and how its member nations fare in terms of their climate commitments.