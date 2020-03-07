JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: Mask or no mask? What the experts have to say

Coronavirus outbreak: Here's a tally of cases across the world

The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases

Reuters 

More than 3,480 people have died from coronavirus so far

About 102,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and more than 3,480 people have died from it, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements

The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases. It was last updated at 0200 GMT on March 7

Source: Reuters

First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 22:35 IST

