Covid-19: China's curbs send economy reeling to worst since Apr 2020

-
ALSO READ
China economy faces worst slowdown since Covid pandemic, says Nomura
US regulators bans China Telecom over security concerns
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
India, China trade surges to $31 bn in Q1 of 2022 despite bilateral chill
China's March exports grow 15.7% despite coronavirus; imports flat
-
China’s economy slowed rapidly in April as the costs of both a worsening Covid outbreak and the nation’s stringent approach to eliminating the virus took their toll. That’s the outlook from Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge fell below the mark that separates improving from deteriorating conditions, and hit the worst level since April 2020.
The almost across-the-board contraction in the PMIs marked a turning point for the economy and came as daily Covid cases spiked from around 100 to about 8,000 a day, prompting lockdowns and restrictions across the country.
The services industry was already suffering in March, with consumer spending contracting by the most since mid-2020.
For the manufacturing sector, restrictions on road transportation and ports have put a cap on the operations of some firms. Small business confidence dropped to the lowest level in more than two years in April, according to Standard Chartered’s survey of more than 500 smaller firms. Both production and demand at small and mid-sized enterprises saw a “a sharp deterioration” in the month, likely weighing on their profitability and investment appetite. Home sales continued to dive and car sales have dropped so far this month. One bright spot for the economy is that external demand has been strong so far this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU