Covid-19: Citigroup confronts vax holdouts in no jab, no job mandate

Citigroup Inc. was the first major Wall Street bank to impose a strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate: Get a shot or face termination. With its deadline fast approaching, the company is preparing for action. Office workers who don’t comply by January 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and their last day of employment will come at the end of the month. While some of the employees will be eligible for certain year-end bonus payments, they’ll have to sign an agreement that states they won’t pursue legal action against the company to receive the funds, the company said in the message.
