Covid-19: Citigroup confronts vax holdouts in no jab, no job mandate

With its deadline fast approaching, the company is preparing for action

Citigroup Inc. was the first major Wall Street bank to impose a strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate: Get a shot or face termination. With its deadline fast approaching, the company is preparing for action. Office workers who don’t comply by January 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and their last day of employment will come at the end of the month. While some of the employees will be eligible for certain year-end bonus payments, they’ll have to sign an agreement that states they won’t pursue legal action against the company to receive the funds, the company said in the message.

Moderna sees boosters in fall Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, said another round of vaccine boosters against Covid-19 will probably be needed this fall.

With the pandemic in its third year, global cases of coronavirus have now passed 300 million. A South African study showed the omicron variant moved with “unpreced­ented speed” and caused milder illness, indications that the pandemic could be coming to an end. (Reuters) Britain calls in military to help Britain's Ministry of Defence on Friday said that it had begun the deployment of the military to support hospitals experiencing staff shortages and extreme pressures due to record COVID-19 cases in the country. (Reuters) Thailand reimposes quarantine Thailand indefinitely suspended a quarantine-free visa program for vaccinated visitors and ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol at restaurants in areas deemed at high risk of Covid infections to curb the spread of the omicron variant. (Reuters)

First Published: Sat, January 08 2022. 02:00 IST

