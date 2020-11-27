Covid-19 crisis: Economic emergency has just begun, says Rishi Sunak

The “economic emergency” caused by Covid-19 has only just begun, according to chancellor Rishi Sunak, as he warned the pandemic would deal lasting damage to growth and jobs. Sunak told the BBC. Official forecasts now predict the biggest economic decline in 300 years.

Sunak said on Thursday that he was confident and hopeful that a Brexit trade deal could be struck with the European Union — and that the shape of the deal was clear.

With just five weeks left until the UK finally exits the EU's orbit, both sides are trying to reach a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. “There is a lot of work going on, and I think with a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there,” Sunak told Sky. “It's clear what the shape of the deal looks like.” “I am hopeful that the EU will see that the vast majority of what we’re asking for are things that they've already agreed with other countries,” Sunak said. “The teams are hard at work.”

European Commission he­ad, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the bloc was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.