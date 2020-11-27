Covid-19 crisis: Economic emergency has just begun, says Rishi Sunak

-
ALSO READ
No return to austerity in new spending plan, says UK's Rishi Sunak
UK will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years: Rishi Sunak
UK's Rishi Sunak to address parliament as lockdown pressure mounts
UK FM Rishi Sunak to delay post-coronavirus recovery package until autumn
Hard times here, jobs will be lost, says Sunak as UK plunges into recession
-
The “economic emergency” caused by Covid-19 has only just begun, according to chancellor Rishi Sunak, as he warned the pandemic would deal lasting damage to growth and jobs. Sunak told the BBC. Official forecasts now predict the biggest economic decline in 300 years.
Sunak said on Thursday that he was confident and hopeful that a Brexit trade deal could be struck with the European Union — and that the shape of the deal was clear.
With just five weeks left until the UK finally exits the EU's orbit, both sides are trying to reach a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. “There is a lot of work going on, and I think with a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there,” Sunak told Sky. “It's clear what the shape of the deal looks like.” “I am hopeful that the EU will see that the vast majority of what we’re asking for are things that they've already agreed with other countries,” Sunak said. “The teams are hard at work.”
European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the bloc was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU