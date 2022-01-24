Covid-19: Diplomats at Beijing Winter Games risk 21 days' quarantine

warned foreign diplomats attending the opening ceremony they could face 21 days in quarantine if they are deemed close contacts of positive cases in the audience.



The notice, sent to diplomatic missions and seen by Bloomberg News, came amid a long list of measures that attendees must comply with to attend the Feb. 4 event. They included avoiding parties, meals with friends or even elevator chitchat, along with regular Covid-19 tests and travel restrictions. “If positive cases are found in the certain audience area, the health authority will determine the close contacts,” the notice said. “The close contacts will go through a 21-day centralised medical observation,” it added.



While many countries are likely to comply with the rules, the quarantine requirement in particular is making some Western diplomats wary of attending the opening ceremony, according to one who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

UK to scrap tests for fully vaccinated travellers



Fully vaccinated travellers entering England will soon be exempt from any Covid test requirements, British PM Boris Johnson said. Speaking to reporters during a visit to a hospital, Johnson said the daily Omicron variant data is getting better and it was time for the country to be more open for travellers. Over the weekend, the UK recorded 74,799 cases and 75 Covid deaths.

Tedros warns against talk of ‘endgame’



The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is warned conditions remain ideal for more variants to emerge and says it’s dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame”, while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.