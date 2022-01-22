Covid-19 pandemic: WHO panel for use of Pfizer jab on 5-11-year olds

-
ALSO READ
China's southeastern Fujian province reports new Covid-19 outbreak
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
China locks down thousands in North to contain Covid-19 outbreak
Australia state declares emergency over Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney
-
The World Health Organisation on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the vaccine. It is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 and above. The recommended dosage for the young is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 and older.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU