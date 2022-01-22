Covid-19 pandemic: WHO panel for use of Pfizer jab on 5-11-year olds

JUST IN
The World Health Organisation on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the vaccine. It is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 and above. The recommended dosage for the young is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 and older.

Sub-lineage of Omicron under study in UK The UK health authorities on Friday said they will be conducting further analysis into a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after designating it a variant under investigation (VUI).

The UK Health Security Agency which monitors data related to the pandemic, said the sub-lineage known as BA.2 shows a low number of cases in the country, with the original Omicron lineage BA.1 still dominant. VUI is the initial step before being termed variant of concern. (PTI)

First Published: Sat, January 22 2022. 01:44 IST

