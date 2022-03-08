Cracks appear in SL's coalition govt after sacking of 2 Cabinet ministers

-
-
Sri Lanka's Water Supply Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara on Monday said he will boycott cabinet meetings to protest the sacking of his two colleagues by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a snap cabinet reshuffle last week, underlining the deep-rooted fissures within the ruling coalition government.
On Thursday, Rajapaksa sacked two high-ranking cabinet ministers — Udaya Gammanpila from the energy minister portfolio and Wimal Weerawansa, industries minister — after they openly criticised his younger brother and Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa, accusing him of having a rigid working style that caused the island nation's ongoing economic woes.
Sri Lanka is reeling from a foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves.
