JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China's manufacturing activity slows as flooding hits production
Business Standard

Credit Suisse Group plans to double headcount in China in 5 years

Credit Suisse will add to its China workforce as it targets a 100 per cent increase in revenue there

Topics
Credit Suisse

Bloomberg 

Credit Suisse
The bank has largely normalised approvals for Chinese companies

Credit Suisse Group AG plans to double its headcount in China over five years as the firm accelerates its pursuit of the nation’s wealthy, seeking to move past a scandal that’s engulfed once-favoured client and Luckin Coffee founder Lu Zhengyao.

The bank has largely normalised approvals for Chinese companies, ending the increased scrutiny on loans that followed allegations of fabricated earnings at Luckin and a slowdown to weigh the impact of Covid-19.

Credit Suisse will add to its China workforce as it targets a 100 per cent increase in revenue there, Asia CEO Helman Sitohang said in an interview.
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 01:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU