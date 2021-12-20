JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours
Business Standard

Crypto attracts more money in 2021 than all previous years combined

That's almost quadruple the previous high of around $8 billion in 2018

Topics
cryptocurrencies | crypto trading | digital currency

Bloomberg 

Cryptocurrency

Venture capital funds have poured about $30 billion into crypto, or more than in all previous years combined for the little more than a decade-old technology. That’s almost quadruple the previous high of around $8 billion in 2018, or the year following Bitcoin’s more than 1,300 per cent breakthrough gain, according to transaction data compiled by PitchBook Data.
.

“We’ve moved beyond just digital gold. We’ve got financial services, art, gaming as a subcategory of NFTs, Web 3.0, decentralised social media, play-to-earn — all of that made investors think ‘we don’t have enough exposure,’“ said Spencer Bogart, general partner at San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital, one the largest investors in the industry after financing more than 120 companies since its inception in 2013.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 20 2021. 00:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.