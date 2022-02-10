Crypto exchange Binance to invest $200 mn in US business media group Forbes

-
Binance Holdings Ltd., parent of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is making a strategic investment of $200 million into the more than 100 year-old news publisher Forbes.
Patrick Hillmann, Binance’s chief communications officer, and Bill Chin, head of Binance Labs, its venture capital arm, will join the Forbes board when the transaction closes.
Forbes agreed to go public last year through a merger with blank-check firm Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, with the company trading under the New York Stock Exchange ticker FRBS.
“As web3 and blockchain technologies move forward and the crypto market comes of age we know that media is an essential element to build widespread consumer understanding and education,” said Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance. The investment will help Forbes become an “investment insights platform,” he added.
Forbes is “already a resource for people interested in the emerging world of digital assets,” Mike Federle, chief executive of Forbes, said in a statement. “With Binance’s investment in Forbes, we now have the experience, network and resources of the world’s leading crypto exchange.”
The investment from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is part of a $400 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal.
