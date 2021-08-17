Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises $263 mn at $4.1-bn valuation

-
ALSO READ
World's most popular crypto Bitcoin declines over 6% to lowest in two weeks
Bitcoin jumps to one-week high of $58,000 as Visa pilots crypto settlement
S&P, Dow Jones bring bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with crypto indexes
Bitcoin plunges to $30,066; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trn
Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans cryptocurrency payments citing risks
-
Austrian cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda said on Tuesday it had raised $263 million at a valuation of $4.1 billion in a funding round led by Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by billionaire Peter Thiel.
The new round more than triples the broker's valuation from March, when it raised $170 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures, LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also invested in the current round.
While cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin witnessed vigorous price volatility, they are slowly getting adopted by bigger companies. That surge had pushed another crypto exchange Coinbase's valuation to as high as $112 billion when it made its market debut in April.
The fintech space has seen a lot of crazy valuations as, there are not many good companies and investors don't want to miss out, Bitpanda Chief Executive Officer Eric Demuth said.
"We are profitable for five years now, constantly, every year."
Bitpanda, which currently has 3 million users and presence in eight European countries, plans to aggressively expand into other countries this year.
Its platform offers users the flexibility to invest in a range of products such as fractional stocks, cryptocurrencies and precious metals â€” from as little as $1.
Demuth said the company has no current plans to go public yet but when it decides it would prefer the direct listing route just like companies such Coinbase, RobinHood and Wise.
"We will take our time in that regard."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU