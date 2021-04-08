Cyber yuan: China rolls out its own e-currency, a first for major economy

-
ALSO READ
China is reconsidering its global strategy for yuan, says official
China gears up to strengthen the Yuan in a world without Donald Trump
Bitcoin price surge may be driving up interest in China's digital yuan
US calls six more Chinese media outlets 'foreign missions', 'propaganda'
In spite of anti-China rhetoric, Chinese smartphones dominate Indian market
-
With cyber yuan, the Chinese government has created a digital currency controlled by its central bank.
With credit cards and payment apps, money dealings are already sort of virtual. But now, China is turning legal tender itself into computer code, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
China’s version of a digital currency is controlled by its central bank, which will issue the new electronic money. It is expected to give China’s government vast new tools to monitor both its economy and its people.
By design, the digital yuan will negate one of bitcoin’s major draws: anonymity for the user, it added.
Central banks across the world, including the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), are looking at developing digital currencies that could play a role in making domestic and international payments faster and cheaper for both large-scale and consumer transactions.
A cyber yuan stands to give Beijing power to track spending in real time, plus money that isn’t linked to the dollar-dominated global financial system.
A thousand years ago, when money meant coins, China invented paper currency. Now the Chinese government is minting cash digitally, in a re-imagination of money that could shake a pillar of American power.
It might seem money is already virtual, as credit cards and payment apps such as Apple Pay in the US and WeChat in China eliminate the need for bills or coins. But those are just ways to move money electronically. China is turning legal tender itself into computer code.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have foreshadowed a potential digital future for money, though they exist outside the traditional global financial system and aren’t legal tender like cash issued by governments.
China has a long-standing aim of internationalising its currency, and in time, the digital yuan may help with this initiative, making it easier to encourage users in other countries to use the yuan.
With inputs from WSJ
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU