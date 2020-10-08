Daniel Pearl's murder accused to remain in jail for another 3 months in Pak

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused
Pakistan SC to take up plea for urgent hearing of Daniel Pearl case
Pakistani police probe Balochistan minister after killing of journalist
Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent capable of small-scale attacks: US official
Media groups demand judicial probe into attack on Ghaziabad journalist
-
British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl – will remain in jail for another three months, according to an order issued by Pakistan's Sindh government on Wednesday.
The announcement of extending their detention was made by prosecutors during a hearing of the Supreme Court, which was to decide on Sheikh's release.
The apex court last week barred the government from releasing them.
Faisal Siddiqi, the lawyer representing Pearl's family, told the media that the government prosecutor, Fiaz Shah, told the judges he needed more time for paperwork to prepare for the case.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU