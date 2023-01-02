Defiant Ukrainians celebrate New Year despite missile strikes by Russia

-
ALSO READ
Remembering the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing: What happened that day
NASA Artemis I: Fuel seals repaired, likely to launch moon rocket on Sep 23
Russia fires rockets at 40 Ukrainian villages, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
Zelenskyy, Putin promise victory in contradictory New Year speeches
US announces 4 more advanced rocket systems to assist Ukraine in war
-
Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight —32 of them on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday. That was on top of 31 missile attacks and 12 air strikes across the country in the past 24 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled no let-up to his assault on Ukraine, in a grim and defiant New Year’s speech that contrasted with a hopeful message of gratitude and unity from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
As sirens blared in Kyiv, some people shouted from their balconies, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” Fragments from the late-night attack caused minimal damage in the capital's centre, and preliminarily reports indicated there were no wounded or casualties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.
Attacks earlier on Saturday had hit residential buildings and a hotel in the capital, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20.U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Twitter: “Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron.”
At the front line in Urkaine’s eastern Donetsk Province, troops toasted the new year. Soldier Pavlo Pryzhehodskiy, 27, played a song on guitar he had written at the front after 12 of his comrades were killed in a
single night.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 01:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU