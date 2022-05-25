Demanding fair elections in Pakistan, Imran Khan to hold 'Long March' today

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister of will begin his 'Long March' to Islamabad on Wednesday demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election. He has invited people to join in large numbers.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference after his party's core committee meeting in Peshawar, Imran said that he will meet the people on the Srinagar highway on May 25 and asked them to join him at 3 pm.

"Today we held our core committee meeting and made important decisions, the biggest question was when to begin the long march, and we have decided. On the 25th of May, I will meet you in Islamabad on the Srinagar Highway. You have to reach there at 3 pm," The Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

Why is holding a march?

Before announcing the date for the march, the PTI chairman explained his allegations of conspiracy as well as the purpose of his march. "The march would have two primary demands: dissolution of assemblies and a date for elections," said.

Khan demanded a free and fair election in the country and said that he would accept it if the nation would bring the current government back into power. However, no country from outside will be allowed to impose them on us, he said. Imran said that the 'long march' would convert into a sit-in and continue until his demands are accepted.



government's reaction

Pakistan government has taken a decision to stop the long march and decided to launch a crackdown against the members of PTI throughout the country in a bid to stop them from marching towards the capital Islamabad.

Police authorities have started raiding houses of senior members of the PTI in the major cities of Pakistan and have already taken into custody over 600 supporters of PTI, who were gearing up to join Imran Khan's long march towards Islamabad.

In raids across the country, especially in the Punjab province, the police arrested PTI supporters, while forcing senior members of the party to go into hiding.

Preparation of local police

Police command of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have started chalking out strategies after Imran Khan announced a 'Long March', followed by sit-in for an indefinite time.

The leaves of police personnel have been cancelled, with an exception for emergency cases. An officer told The News that top police officers visited the sensitive locations of the metropolis including the Red Zone, which has already been 'containerised' and surrounded by barbed wires and the sensitive points' entry from Rawalpindi or IJ Principal Road

PM calls out Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister alleged that Imran Khan wants to start a civil war in the country, but warned him that the nation will hold him by the collar for his "nefarious designs".

When asked if the government would call in the army to stop the long march, he replied that a decision would be taken if and when needed.