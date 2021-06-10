Dieselgate: VW will get $351 mn in settlement with former executives

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss
Hit by shortage, Volkswagen demands boost to Europe's chip sector
Volkswagen expects strong rebound in sales, deliveries in 2021
Volkswagen brand expects its 2021 electric car deliveries to double
Volkswagen faces European Union fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
-
Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed to settle claims against four former executives, including long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn, that will see the carmaker receive ^288 million ($351 million) in compensation related to its emissions scandal.
The settlement came on the same day that Berlin prosecutors charged Winterkorn with giving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker rigging diesel engine tests before it became public.
The settlement marks a major milestone in Volkswagen's efforts to turn a page on its biggest ever corporate scandal, which has cost it more than ^32 billion in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs, so far.
The scandal, which Volkswagen initially blamed on a small number of rogue engineers, also spurred it to launch a huge investment in electric cars.
Volkswagen and top shareholder Porsche are still subject to ^4.1 billion worth of shareholder claims in relation to the scandal, but it could take years before any agreement is reached.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU