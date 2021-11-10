JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

European Commission set to ban trade practice propelling meme stocks
Business Standard

Digital currencies likely to be legal tender, say Central banks

Ensuring CBDCs are legally recognised as a form of payment alongside banknotes and coins could give the new form of money an edge over other types of electronic payments

Topics
digital currency | cryptocurrency | global central banks

Bloomberg 

Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin and Ether hit all-time highs amid a broad rally in financial assets

.

Digital currencies planned by major central banks will probably become legal tender in their jurisdictions, according to officials studying such initiatives. That outcome is “likely” in the euro area, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta told a panel in Helsinki on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
.

Addressing the same event, Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina concurred. She stressed the importance of “seamless conversion between forms of money”.
.

Ensuring CBDCs are legally recognised as a form of payment alongside banknotes and coins could give the new form of money an edge over other types of electronic payments.
.

It could also help allay fears of CBDCs being shunned if consumers stick with existing payment methods like credit cards and apps, or embrace newer options like stablecoins.
.

“It would be quite awkward not to have legal-tender status for an additional instrument issued by a central bank,” Panetta said. The ECB will examine the matter over the next two years, he said.
.

In China, which will probably be the first major economy to launch a CBDC, plans for the digital yuan foresaw it being designed as legal tender from the outset. Yi Gang of China said that as long as there’s a need for cash, its central bank won’t stop supplying it or use administrative orders to replace it.
.

Singapore looks at digital dollar for retail
.

Singapore’s central bank is starting a project — Code-named “Project Orchid” — on the technological aspects of building a digital form of its currency to prepare for the days if the city-state decides to have one, its chief said.
.

.

Bitcoin, ether at new highs
Bitcoin and Ether hit all-time highs amid a broad rally in financial assets that some analysts attributed partly to the search for a hedge against inflation.
.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital token, jumped as much as 3.6% to $68,513, while Ether posted a more modest advance to about $4,840.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 10 2021. 01:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.