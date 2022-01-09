Djokovic hearing set for Monday as Oz court rejects bid for delay

-
A bid by the Australian government to postpone a court hearing for Novak Dkojovic was rejected, but officials stuck to their position that the tennis great violated immigration law and should be deported before the Australian Open.
The vaccine-skeptical world No. 1 has been confined to a hotel used to detain refugees and asylum seekers, after being rejected by border authorities when he arrived on January 5 to compete in the 2022’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Djokovic’s lawyers argued on Saturday that he was granted a valid medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination rules following a positive Covid-19 test on December 16. Government officials have said that tournament organizers were told a recent Covid infection wouldn’t allow someone to avoid Australia’s vaccination requirement and receive an entry visa.
Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Channel Nine Sunday that it was “clear” that requirements stipulate that “you need to be double dose vaccinated, if you’re not an Australian citizen, to come into Australia.”
