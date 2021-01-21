Donald Trump departs DC a pariah, may float a new political party

left the presidency on Wednesday under a dark cloud of his own making, ending his single four-year term stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions and his handling of a pandemic that has caused 400,000 US deaths.

Even after Trump leaves office, the Senate is still to hold a trial on the impeachment charge brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives that he incited an insurrection. The Washington that Trump leaves behind is being guarded by 25,000 National Guard troops, while the National Mall is closed to the public because of threats of violence from groups that attacked the Capitol.

Tarnished brand



Trump, a former real estate tycoon who owns 17 golf resorts around the world, faces a gigantic task rebuilding his tarnished brand.

The New York Times reported that many of his resorts have been losing millions of dollars and that hundreds of millions in debt must be repaid within a few years. Trump must also decide how to stay involved in as he has said he will do.

Patriot Party



Reports suggest Trump is planning to launch a party of his own, called ‘Patriot Party’ to continue to involve himself in

Controversial pardons



granted clemency to dozens of people on Wednesday, including his former strategist Steve Bannon, the rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, in one of his final official acts.





